After a record breaking week last week, temperatures this week have been feeling much more spring-like.
Chief Meteorologist Kenton Gewecke will be in the studio tomorrow morning tracking the possible development of fog that could be impacting your morning commute.
Thursday will feature a mostly sunny sky with temperatures in the middle 80s and dewpoints in the middle 60s, giving mid-Missouri a sticky feel. The heat index, or the temperature that our body is experiencing, will be closer to 90 degrees.
Friday morning will start off very warm with temperatures in the lower 70s. Temperatures will continue to rise throughout the day on Friday back into the middle 80s with a sunny sky.
A cold front will move through mid-Missouri Friday evening bringing our next chance for showers and storms. Some of these storms could become strong to severe: gusty winds and large hail will be the primary storm hazards. Rain will continue off and on throughout the day on Saturday.
This cold front will also bring much cooler temperatures for the weekend. High will remain in the 60s through the beginning of the next work week.