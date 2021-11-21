"Roller coaster" weather is typical in fall months. We'll certainly be feeling it this week. We also have one chance for precipitation this week, leading into Thanksgiving.
TEMPERATURES
Monday will start the week off on a cooler note with morning lows in the upper 20s and afternoon highs in the middle 40s.
A warm front will quickly pick up on Tuesday and warm us to near 60º under abundantly sunny skies. Temperatures will cool into the middle 40s in the evening and then start warming a few degrees late into the night due to a warmer wind from the south and increasing cloud cover for Wednesday.
You can expect overcast skies on Wednesday, however, that doesn't mean it will be a colder day; it is quite the opposite. Clouds will provide insulation, and along with the southerly warm flow, should allow temps to warm into the middle 60s for much of the area.
A cold front will move in overnight into Thursday and this will give us moisture (see below) and cooler temps for Thanksgiving.
Highs on Thursday may only reach near 40º under decreasing clouds. Expect plenty of sun in the afternoon hours on Thanksgiving.
Friday should rebound a bit with highs in the upper 40s, near 50º with a mix of sun and a few passing clouds under a fair-weather high pressure system.
The weekend after Thanksgiving is looking fairly seasonal with highs in the lower to middle 50s and lows near freezing.
PRECIPITATION
Much of the week, and much or November here on out, will be dry. Our best, possibly only, chance for precipitation the remainder of the month is Wednesday night into Thursday morning as a cold front pushes through. This front is looking strong enough to drop temps more than 20-degrees from Wednesday afternoon to Thursday afternoon. It should also produce enough moisture to create precipitation.
For most of the overnight system we expect temps to remain largely above freezing, meaning it will mostly be a rain event. We'll be watching temperatures at the end of the event closely.
Temperatures early Thursday morning may be cold enough to change rain into a wintry mix, or possibly even light snow. However, ground temperatures are expected to remain well-above freezing and any frozen precip. that does fall shouldn't last long as it will be as the system is exiting. Therefore, no accumulation or issues are currently anticipated with this system. Please stay tuned as we track this one throughout the week.
Sunshine will return in abundant supply Thanksgiving afternoon and we'll remain dry the rest of the week... and likely the rest of November.
