It will still be very chilly Wednesday, but temps will be soaring later this week!
Wednesday morning will be very cold and down near record lows. After the freeze we had Tuesday morning, frost and freeze alerts will no longer be issued by the National Weather Service as they have determined the 'growing season' for central Missouri is now over.
Temps to begin the day will be in the lower to middle 20s, near record lows once again. The record low in Columbia is 22 degrees. By this afternoon, there will be some higher afternoon clouds with highs nearing 50 degrees. Winds will be calmer out from the west. Nightly temps will be warmer and generally near freezing into Thursday.
The rest of the week will be MUCH warmer. It does seem crazy to think we could just jump in temps from the 40s to the 80s a few days later, but that is what will happen. We will reach the 60s Thursday, 70s Friday and nearing 80 degrees Saturday and Sunday. Expect windy conditions at times, especially Sunday when the wind could approach 40+ mph.
Rain is finally in the forecast! Showers and storms will be possible Monday and may linger into Tuesday. We also have another chance for rain later in the week before Halloween.
This next chance for rain could bring around 0.50" to 1.00" rainfall accumulations to the region and will slightly cool the warming trends we will have had into the weekend, dropping highs in the 60s for much of next week which is more normal for this time of year.