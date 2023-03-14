As temperatures this morning remain cool, just know that a warm up is on the way. Temps this morning will be in the lower 30s and we will gradually warm to near 40 by lunch and then the middle to upper 40s later this afternoon.
There should also be a clearing of the sky throughout the day. Morning clouds should burn off with the help of the sun. Abundant amounts of sunshine will be over mid-MO by this afternoon.
After today, temps will continue to rise, as will wind speeds. Breezy conditions will likely continue throughout the rest of the week and this weekend.
High temps warm to the lower 60s Wednesday and Thursday; although, rain returns Thursday. Rain will likely begin mid to late morning and continue off and on into the evening.
After the rain moves out, much cooler air filters into mid-MO.