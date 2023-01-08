After a much more seasonal day today, this week will offer some warmer temperatures. In fact, temps this week will be near 15 degrees above average for the beginning of January!
Tonight will remain cold, although dry. We start off the morning tomorrow in the lower 30s, but quickly warm up to the middle 50s along with plenty of sunshine.
The sunshine and warm trend continues throughout the beginning of the week, but chances for rain increase as we head into Wednesday.
The rain chances likely begin overnight on Wednesday and continue throughout the day on Thursday. Thursday's rain looks to mostly remain south of I-70 while north of I-70 may see some flurries or sleet. Temperatures will be warm before any wintery precipitation, so the possibility of any wintery mix is still fairly low. We will continue to watch this system throughout the week leading to the event.
Past Thursday, Friday is once again seasonal, but another warmup is in store for next weekend.