A cold front will move through Missouri today and will create a slight difference in temperatures for Wednesday. The cold front is in southern Iowa this morning, but will continue moving closer to mid-MO by this afternoon.
Depending on where this cold front stalls, temperatures will range from the middle 50s to lower 60s today. North of HWY 24 will likely be cooler than south due to the placement of the cold front and some cloud cover.
Lake of the Ozarks will likely be in the lower 60s this afternoon. Thursday high temperatures will climb higher than today. Temperatures will increase to the upper 60s.
All eyes are on Friday. Friday's high temperatures will be in the lower 70s and showers and thunderstorms are possible. While it appears that the highest chances for severe weather appear to be in Iowa and in southeast Missouri, mid-MO still may see some strong storms develop. We will continue to watch this system as it develops.
Looking ahead to the weekend, temperatures on Saturday will be much cooer but will warm back up by Sunday.