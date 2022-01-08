Dry air has kept most of central Missouri freezing rain-free this morning. Most of the freezing rain has developed in the St. Louis area, so if you are driving towards St. Louis today you might run into a few problems out there. Besides that, the roads are clear in Mid-MO
RAINY SATURDAY
Despite the freezing rain ending, we are still expecting rain to develop this afternoon. This rain will remain around through most of the day, but it will be light. Temperatures will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s, making for a cold rain through this afternoon. The rain should move out by 2am Sunday morning, so keep that umbrella handy. Rainfall amounts will be light, but we need to watch the potential for some roads to freeze over tonight as temperatures drop back below freezing.
COLD START TO THE WEEK
Sunday will see two cold fronts slide through. The first will move through late Saturday night into Sunday morning, that will push out the light rainfall by midnight on Sunday. This first cold front will drop temperatures into the 20s, barely recovering into the 30s on Sunday before the second front moves in Sunday afternoon reinforcing the cold air. Temperatures on Sunday night into Monday morning will drop into the teens.
These temperature swings will also be accompanied by a breezy wind gusting up to 25mph at times. The winds will be out of the south today, warming us into the 40s. Then it shifts to the north by tomorrow keeping wind chill values in the teens through the day Sunday.
A WARM UP MID-WEEK
Temperatures will start to warm up into the middle of next week. Highs could even break the 50s, particularly over southern Missouri, northern Missouri will remain in the 40s on Wednesday and Thursday. Our next chance of light rain will be Thursday night into Friday. The weekend looks slightly cooler.