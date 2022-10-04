Two separate cold fronts are on the way to mid-Missouri. One will arrive on Wednesday and not do much to change our temperatures, but a second stronger front will arrive late Thursday bringing much cooler air for Friday and Saturday.
WEDNESDAY’S FORECAST
Wednesday’s cold front is expected to bring cloud cover to the region. While a sprinkle or two isn’t completely out of the question the air is going to be extremely dry making any rain fight hard to reach the ground.
A very weak cold front is set to arrive on Wednesday afternoon. You'll notice a few extra clouds as highs still reach the lower 80s. A few sprinkles are possible in the evening, but DRY air overhead will make rainfall reaching the ground very difficult! #MidMoWx #MoWx #MidMo pic.twitter.com/GswszsJhqN— Matt Beckwith (@KOMUMatt) October 4, 2022
Temperatures will start near 50° in the morning with mostly clear skies. Temperatures will then warm into the lower 80s across the region with skies becoming partly sunny.
COOLING DOWN
A secondary front from Canada will arrive late Thursday bringing a much cooler forecast for Friday and the weekend. This front isn’t expected to bring rainfall, but it will drop high temperatures to near 60° on Friday.
After the weak cold front passes on Wednesday we won't see much of a drop in temperature, but a much stronger front will pass on Thursday bringing much cooler air for Friday and Saturday #MidMoWx #MoWx #MidMo pic.twitter.com/oxP4FNkM8L— Matt Beckwith (@KOMUMatt) October 4, 2022
LOOKING AHEAD
The cool down from the cold fronts looks to be fairly short lived as temperatures warm again next week with highs back in the 70s.