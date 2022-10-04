Webstory Image.png

Two separate cold fronts are on the way to mid-Missouri. One will arrive on Wednesday and not do much to change our temperatures, but a second stronger front will arrive late Thursday bringing much cooler air for Friday and Saturday.

WEDNESDAY’S FORECAST

Wednesday’s cold front is expected to bring cloud cover to the region. While a sprinkle or two isn’t completely out of the question the air is going to be extremely dry making any rain fight hard to reach the ground.

Temperatures will start near 50° in the morning with mostly clear skies. Temperatures will then warm into the lower 80s across the region with skies becoming partly sunny.

COOLING DOWN

A secondary front from Canada will arrive late Thursday bringing a much cooler forecast for Friday and the weekend. This front isn’t expected to bring rainfall, but it will drop high temperatures to near 60° on Friday.

LOOKING AHEAD

The cool down from the cold fronts looks to be fairly short lived as temperatures warm again next week with highs back in the 70s.

