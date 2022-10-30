A slow moving low pressure system brought cloud cover and passing showers to the region on Sunday. Those showers turned to drizzle and that is expected to continue through the evening and overnight hours with showers possible at times.
MONDAY’S FORECAST
The influence of our low pressure system will continue over the region on Monday morning bringing showers during the morning hours. This will come to an end by late morning with skies clearing through the day.
Halloween will start with a chance of rain in the morning, but sunshine will be increasing as we head into the afternoon. Highs are expected to reach the middle 60s. #MidMoWx #MoWx #MidMo pic.twitter.com/p47lVSjeKA— Matt Beckwith (@KOMUMatt) October 30, 2022
Trick-or-treaters will experience comfortable conditions through the evening.
LOOKING AHEAD
Temperatures will be on a warming trend through the rest of the week with highs warming to the 70s on Tuesday. That trend is expected to continue through the week.
The weather pattern looks a little more active by the end of the week as rain chances return to the forecast. There is still a fair amount of uncertainty in regards to the timing of this system, but we’ll need to watch both Friday and Saturday for the highest rain chances. Stay tuned!