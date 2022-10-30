Webstory Image.png

A slow moving low pressure system brought cloud cover and passing showers to the region on Sunday. Those showers turned to drizzle and that is expected to continue through the evening and overnight hours with showers possible at times.

POP Next 12 Hours.png

MONDAY’S FORECAST

The influence of our low pressure system will continue over the region on Monday morning bringing showers during the morning hours. This will come to an end by late morning with skies clearing through the day.

Trick-or-treaters will experience comfortable conditions through the evening.

Trick Or Treat Halloween Hourly Evening.png

LOOKING AHEAD

Temperatures will be on a warming trend through the rest of the week with highs warming to the 70s on Tuesday. That trend is expected to continue through the week.

Temp Trend 5 Day Fcst.png

The weather pattern looks a little more active by the end of the week as rain chances return to the forecast. There is still a fair amount of uncertainty in regards to the timing of this system, but we’ll need to watch both Friday and Saturday for the highest rain chances. Stay tuned!

8 Day PM.png

