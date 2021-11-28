Temperatures will be well above average this week. In fact, by the end of the week temperatures may be 20+ degrees above average.
The week will start seasonal on Monday morning morning with a low temperature in the lower to middle 30s. A frost is possible. Those typical temperatures will not last long...
A warm front on Monday should help warm temperatures by 30 degrees throughout the day, into the 60s. Winds may gust near 25 mph from the southwest.
A cold front for Tuesday should bring extra cloud cover and slightly cooler temps, with highs in the middle 50s. Our only chance for rain this week is on Tuesday under these mostly cloudy skies and passing frontal boundary, however, at 10%, you can tell we are not concerned and are rather confident in it being a dry day.
Warmer weather will be back, with a vengeance. Highs on Wednesday are set to around 60-degrees, and jumping another 10 degrees on Thursday to near 70º in the afternoon.
Meanwhile, Thursday and Friday mornings will be well above average, only dipping into the middle 40s - the seasonal "high" temps for early December. When you BEGIN a day with a typical high temperature, you know it will be a warm one.
The weekend may be cooler as a cold front and accompanying cooler temperatures try to cool us back into the 50s.