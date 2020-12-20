KENTON GEWECKE Kenton Gewecke is the chief meteorologist for KOMU 8 and is on KOMU 8 News at 6, 9 and 10 p.m.

Y'all, we've got a lot going down in the weather and space world this week! Don't miss out!

SPACE EVENTS!

First of all, the conjunction of Saturn and Jupiter will occur just after sunset on Monday. Read ALL the details and then watch KOMU 8 News at 5 & 6 for live coverage of a close-up. Between 5:30 and 6 I'll also be chatting live with astronomers as we watch this spectacle with you. You can see all of it on the KOMU 8 News App on Roku, Apple TV, and Fire TV. Also at KOMU.com and on Facebook Live. There is also a link to live streaming on the KOMU 8 Weather App. So many places, don't miss it!

Monday also marks the winter solstice, the beginning of astronomical winter, and the shortest day of the year in terms of daylight. You'll only see 9 hours, 26 minutes, and 21 seconds of daylight on Monday...and you know what that means?? Starting Tuesday we begin gaining daylight!

WEATHER EVENTS!

Winter is starting off with a doozy pattern this week. We'll go from highs in the 50s on Monday and Tuesday to highs only in the 20s on Thursday and lows in the 10s for Christmas morning with wind chills in the 00s. Oh, and there's a chance for rain and snow in the middle of all that. Got it?

To be a little clearer, you can think of it like this... Monday and Tuesday will be warm and Wednesday will be a transition day to a cold Thursday and Friday.

The transition Wednesday will also bring chances for rain and maybe a bit of snow, too. After all, temps will be getting cold throughout the "transition" so as long as rain sticks around long enough it might change briefly to flurries or a quick snow shower before it clears out.

Monday will be windy with gusts up to 35 mph from the west and NW, but skies should be sunny and clear (great for looking at planets!). Highs in the middle 50s.

Tuesday will be sunny, calmer, and warmer with highs in the middle to upper 50s.

CONSIDER THIS If you want to do any holiday activities safely outside while it is warm, you might consider "early" celebrations on Tuesday. It will be sunny with a light breeze and highs trying to get to 60º. Food for thought.

The first cold front of the mid-week arrives on Wednesday. It will cool temperatures throughout the day as it moves through, so expect the high temperature for most of us to hit in the morning. It will be breezy, too.

Rain will move in with this system. As long as temps remain above freezing you'll get rain, but once temps drop enough we'll start to see snow. At this time, I do think we'll see, at minimum, flurries. At maximum a snow shower. Any snow accumulation still looks rather limited. We'll keep you updated, check back in the coming days. This will likely be your only chance for any "white" in your Christmas week.

The second cold front will arrive on Thursday morning. This time we don't expect much moisture, just another dose of cold temperatures and breezy winds. This will limit afternoon highs to only reaching the mid-upper 20s.

Friday (Christmas) morning will be one of the coldest this season as temps cool into the middle 10s and wind chills drop to near zero. Luckily, the afternoon should still warm into the 30s and end up seasonal for a Christmas Day in central Missouri.

Stay tuned this week! Please stay safe and have a happy holiday season.