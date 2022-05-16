After a quiet Monday chances of showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast for Tuesday, but mainly in the overnight hours.
TUESDAY’S FORECAST
Tuesday will start with clear skies and morning temperatures in the middle to upper 50s, but those clear skies won’t stick around as cloud cover increases through the day with highs warming to the lower to middle 80s.
A few very isolated thunderstorms are possible during the afternoon hours, but many locations will stay dry. Increased chances of showers and thunderstorms will move in for the overnight hours.
A few strong to severe storms can’t be ruled out, but the overall severe weather threat is looking low. Timing for these storms will be late in the overnight hours, where the amount of energy for storms is lower.
Any storms that do become strong to severe would likely be for hail and wind. The tornado threat is low, but not zero. Storms will be capable of moderate to heavy downpours.
LOOKING AHEAD
Wednesday will start with the possibility of a few straggling showers and thunderstorms, but skies should be clearing through the day with highs reaching the middle 80s.
Highs will warm to the upper 80s on Thursday, but cooler air should return for the weekend as a cold front moves through the region on Friday.