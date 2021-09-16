The warming trend continues with temperatures in the upper 80s to near 90° through early next week, but a cold front is set to arrive and bring seasonal temperatures back to the region.
FRIDAY’S FORECAST
Friday morning temperatures will be in the middle 60s and highs will warm to near 90° for the afternoon hours.
We will need to watch some moisture coming out of Iowa and Nebraska that could bring a few isolated showers to northern Missouri on Friday evening. These are expected to fall apart as they push south.
Friday Night Fever football games are looking good with temperatures in the lower 80s at kick off. We’ll need to keep an eye on those passing showers to the north, but at this point we look to be mostly dry.
WEEKEND OUTLOOK
High temperatures will hover in the upper 80s and it will feel a little sticky with an increase in humidity. This will give us a heat index around 90°.
Humidity will peak on Monday before a cold front arrives on Tuesday.
LOOKING AHEAD
A cold front will arrive early Tuesday bringing rain chances to central Missouri. Those rain chances will be on the decrease through Tuesday night while cooler air filters into central Missouri.
Fall begins on Wednesday and mother nature is taking note with seasonal temperatures. Highs look to be in the middle to upper 70s with lows in the middle 50s.