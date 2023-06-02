Isolated showers from the afternoon dry out by dinnertime. Temperatures cool into the mid 70s after the sun goes down.
The Weekend
The weekend starts off in the mid 60s in the morning with plenty of sunshine aiding in a quick warm up. Expect highs in the low 90s for the next few days. Minimal rain chances pop up over the weekend, with Sunday evening looking like our best chance to see anything.
Monday and the Week Ahead
Monday continues the trend of 90 degree days before we finally start to cool down on Tuesday. The rest of the week we'll see high temperatures in the mid 80s and partly sunny conditions.
Rain chances start to pop up mid week, but so far aren't looking too promising. We'll continue to keep an eye on them, and hopefully we can squeeze some rain out of next week.