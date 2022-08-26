Temperatures will be warmer than normal for this upcoming weekend and there is a chance for rain in the coming days, too!
A cold front passed through parts of Missouri yesterday and will lead to cooler temperatures for some locations over northern and northeast Missouri today. Others across the state will not be as warm as the 90 degree temperatures we had yesterday, but will still reach the upper 80s.
Weekend temperatures will remain warm and there will be some humidity adding to a more muggy feel outdoors. Look for temps near 90 on Saturday and still in the upper 80s to near 90 for Sunday and Monday. Overnight temps will not cool much, only falling to near 70 degrees due to the higher humidity and occasional clouds.
Rain may not be as likely, or widespread as originally thought for the Sunday through Tuesday timeframe, but there will still be opportunities to grab some much-needed rainfall for the state. Look for the best timing for rain on Sunday morning and again Monday night. We could now also have some rain on Tuesday before a cold front passes through Missouri Tuesday afternoon.
Next week will trend cooler than normal again by the middle to end of the week after Tuesday's cold front. Daytime temps will reach the lower to middle 80s and morning temps will fall in the lower 60s. There may be some extra clouds and spot rain chances over this upcoming Labor Day weekend.