TIM SCHMIDT Join Tim Schmidt weekday mornings on KOMU from 4:30 to 7 a.m.

A cold, frosty morning for many in central Missouri followed by abundant sunshine today. This will be the start of a near 10-day stretch of dry weather, sunshine with near to above normal temperatures included.

Bring on the sunshine!

Large areas of high pressure have moved in the Midwest which led to a cold, frosty morning Friday. Temps dropped in the middle to upper 20s. Columbia was around 30 degrees.

High pressure is often affiliated with sunshine and dry weather. While there is another low pressure system forecast to pass through Missouri Sunday, the air moved by that pressure system will be very dry and reinforces the rain-free pattern. This means more sunshine for next week!

Halloween Forecast (there's another full moon)

This is a rare, quiet Halloween forecast. The last few years have been mixed with clouds, rain and even snow. Kids will probably need jackets on Saturday evening. Temperatures will be in the lower 50s during the evening with clear skies.

Often called a 'blue moon', the second full moon of October will be on Saturday. This moon is nicknamed the 'hunter's moon' as this is the time of year when tribes would harvest, gather meat and furs from the lands ahead of the winter season.

A warmer temperature pattern into November

The time period of October 15th to 29th (15 days) was significantly below normal on temperatures, around -6.39 degrees. This means the mean daily temperature was routinely colder than 55 degrees since mid-October.

Starting on Halloween, a warming pattern will begin and the time period of October 31st to November 10th is forecast to be above normal on temperatures by 3 to 5 degrees. This means the daily mean temperature will be above 55 degrees and high temperatures will routinely be in the 60s, possibly as warm as 70 degrees!