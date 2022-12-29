The End of the Week
After a string of cold days, the warmup is here. Highs for today will near 67 degrees, which puts us in a position to possibly break the record high temperature set back in 1984. Today will also be particularly breezy, with wind gusts up to 40 mph and sustained winds of around 15-20 mph.
Isolated showers are possible in SE Missouri tonight, with small chances for more sprinkles sticking around as we head towards the weekend. The wind calms down on Friday as we stay in the lower 40s.
The Weekend and the New Year
High temperatures for the weekend stay in the 50s range, with New Year's Eve in the mid-50s. Overnight lows for the next few days stay above freezing, so your next few mornings will feel a bit warmer than last week.
Monday brings our first widespread rain of the new year, with showers expected across most of the state. This will also bring in a bit of a cool down for next week, pushing high temperatures back into the 40s.