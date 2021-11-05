After seeing our first below freezing temperatures, along with our first few freezes this season, the ice scraper can be put away for a few days as temperatures swing to back above average this week.
WARMING TREND CONTINUES
Saturday will be the first day we see temperatures in the 60s since last week. Most of out area will see highs in the lower 60s, with the official high being 63 degrees. After a chilly start to Saturday with lows in the 30s again, our lows will be in the 40s starting Saturday night.
Sunday will see temperatures raise into the upper 60s, while on Monday we will make a run at hitting 70 degrees. Not sure everyone sees 70s, but there could definitely be a few spots that touch 70 on Monday. Lows will also be in the upper 40s to lower 50s Monday night into Tuesday.
Temperatures will remain in the 60s through Tuesday and Wednesday before we begin to walk back into the 50s by Thursday and into the 40s by Friday. Lows will also return to the 30s by next weekend.
OUR NEXT RAIN CHANCE
The next several days are expected to be dry and quite sunny, particularly over the weekend. On Monday night into Tuesday clouds begin to move over due to our next weather system slowly making its way into Missouri. That system will hang around on Tuesday and Wednesday bringing mainly clouds but a few isolated showers are possible.
It is Wednesday night into Thursday as the front moves through Missouri that we see our next chance for rain. After Thursday, we dry out as the temperatures cool down by the weekend.