Overnight skies will remain clear and lows will fall into the lower 40s, which is seasonal for this time of the year.
Election Day forecast
Sunny skies are expected through the day with temperatures starting in the lower 40s and warming into the lower 70s by the afternoon, winds will be noticeable out of the south at 6-12 MPH.
Ending the week
A passing upper level wave will bring us a little extra cloud cover on Wednesday. This extra cloud cover will make for partly sunny skies with highs warming to the lower to middle 70s.
Thursday and Friday we’ll be back to mostly sunny skies with highs reaching the lower 70s.
The weekend should continue with this quiet and tranquil pattern with sunny skies on Saturday and highs in the lower 70s. A little extra cloud cover will build for Sunday and our first notable change of rain will enter the forecast.
The First Alert
The pattern looks to flip early next week as a cold front pushes through the region, resulting in rain chances on Monday with thunderstorms possible. A cool down is looking likely on the back side of this, but it is uncertain exactly how far we will cool down. Stay tuned.
Hurricane Eta
Hurricane Eta is rapidly intensifying and set to become a Category 4 storm later today. The storm is expected to lead to “catastrophic, life-threatening flash flooding and river flooding across portions of Central America.
Hurricane Eta is expected to become a major Category 4 Hurricane later today.