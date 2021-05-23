It started to feel a lot like summer over the weekend. In the week ahead, we'll continue with highs in the 80s and renewed chances for rain.
MONDAY will be similar to Sunday with highs in the middle 80s and a mix of sun and clouds. Although there may be more clouds than sun as the afternoon continues. There is a 20% chance for a pop-up shower, so expect mainly dry time.
Through the early part of the week we'll be tracking a cold front slowly pushing east from the Rockies. Moisture ahead of the system has a good shot at arriving on Tuesday afternoon.
TUESDAY is expect to be partly to mostly cloudy with scattered afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. This will be associated with a frontal boundary which is currently expected to go just along or south of I-70 by Tuesday night.
WEDNESDAY will therefore have another shot for showers and thunderstorms south of the stalled frontal boundary. Because we anticipate the placement of the front near I-70 at this time, we expect most of the showers and thunderstorm activity to be south of I-70 on Wednesday.
This front will likely push back north on THURSDAY as a low pressure center from the west moves in to amplify moisture inflow and convection. This will lead to our best chance for widespread showers and thunderstorms for the week. The timing of this widespread activity is not known for sure yet, but Thursday afternoon and evening is a good bet currently.
Overall, the severe threat this week is low, though some storms may be on the strong side.
Rain should exit on FRIDAY morning, as will the cold front, and we will have cooler temps behind the front.
As for Memorial Day Weekend, we currently anticipate a mainly dry weekend with highs in the middle to upper 70s and morning lows in the middle to upper 50s to near 60º.