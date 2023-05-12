A few of us in central Missouri will see some spot showers, but most of us will be staying dry with clouds. Temperatures stay on the warm side as we head into tonight with lows only getting down to the mid 60s.
TOMORROW:
We’re watching tomorrow to be even warmer than where we were today. Highs in the upper 80s expected with it feeling closer to 90 with the humidity. Maybe a slight chance of showers for central and eastern central Missouri in the afternoon. Other than that, just passing clouds. It’ll be a great night to go eat outside if you’re in town for graduation!
LOOKING AHEAD:
By Mother’s Day, we’ll have cooled down a bit into the mid 80s. However, Sunday is looking to be the best chance of seeing showers in the early morning and late afternoon. Some areas could see 0.2” of rain, but this will depend on where the showers track. Headed into next week, temperatures starting out in the mid 70s. Then, Wednesday is the day 80s return.