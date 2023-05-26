After a mild Friday, temperatures cool into the low 70s in the evening. Tomorrow morning starts off cool as well in the low 50s before the warm up begins.
Memorial Day Weekend
Temperatures heat up over the weekend as we climb into the low 80s for Saturday. Sunshine persists as we push into the the upper 80s on Monday.
Besides being quite warm, Memorial Day will be mostly sunny with a few clouds throughout the day. As the days start to feel more like summer, be sure to stay hydrated this weekend and wear sunscreen if you're planning on spending time outside to celebrate the holiday.
By Wednesday, we'll be in the low 90s range and stay there throughout the next week. Rain chances are minimal for the week ahead, so be sure to keep an eye on any outdoor plants and gardens.