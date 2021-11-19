Cloud cover has been on the increase through the day and we are going to continue to see a lot of cloud cover through the night and through the weekend.
Friday Evening Planner: Mostly cloudy skies, but temperatures should be a little more comfortable than last night. #MidMoWx #MoWx #MidMO pic.twitter.com/4BjPms4Nw7— Matt Beckwith (@KOMUMatt) November 19, 2021
WEEKEND FORECAST
Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy through the day. Morning temperatures will be in the middle to upper 30s with mostly cloudy skies, but there should be a little more sunshine for midday before more clouds move in for the afternoon and evening.
Highs are expected to reach the upper 50s around 3PM, just in time for the final home game of the season for the Mizzou Tigers.
Saturday night into Sunday morning our next cold front will pass. This front will have the potential to bring a few sprinkles or spot showers on Saturday night into early Sunday morning, but most of us will stay dry.
A secondary cold front will arrive Sunday night bringing a much stronger push of cooler air for Monday.
LOOKING AHEAD
Temperatures should rebound on Tuesday and Wednesday with highs returning to the middle to upper 50s before another cold front arrives for Thanksgiving.
Major weather related travel issues aren’t expected across the state or Midwest at this time, we’ll keep you updated if that changes.