Mid-Missouri managed to squeeze out a few drops of rain on Saturday, but with no rain today we are finishing the month of April as the second driest on record
April 2023 is the second driest on record with only 0.58" of rainfall. The only April that was drier was April 2018 when we saw 0.45" of rain. #MidMoWx #MoWx #MidMo pic.twitter.com/vgt4tX8wAD— Matt Beckwith (@KOMUMatt) April 30, 2023
MONDAY’S FORECAST
Monday is going to be another windy day with gusts up to 40 mph with sustained winds at 15-25 mph out of the northwest.
This will make the morning temperature in the lower 40s, feel quite chilly! Even in the afternoon as we warm into the middle 60s.
THE WEEK AHEAD
Temperatures will begin a slow warming trend with highs in the middle 60s again on Tuesday and highs in the 70s for the middle and end of the week.
Chances of moisture look to return for the end of the week and all of that moisture is much needed with the dry April we’ve seen.