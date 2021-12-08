A warm-up is finally on the way because, let's be honest, not very many people were ready for the abrupt chill earlier this week after such a mild December start.
Temperatures will start in the 20s and 30s this morning with wind chills in the lower 20s. As the day goes on, we will see increased sunshine and highs in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees!
The warming trend continues for Thursday and Friday all thanks to a breezy south wind. Highs will be in the middle to upper 60s! Winds may be gusty at times.
There will be passing clouds at times due to series of upper-level storm systems. Rain is not overly likely yet, but a few showers may be possible into Friday evening.
Into the weekend will be cooler and back to slightly near-normal temperatures with highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Nothing disruptive weather-wise appears likely this weekend or next week.