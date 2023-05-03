Morning temperatures will be chilly! Some may even wake up to some patchy frost as temperatures are ranging between the lower 30s to lower 40s early this morning. Once the sun begins to rise, temperatures will rise quickly to the middle to upper 40s near 8AM.
This afternoon, temperatures will reach a high in the lower 70s under an ample amount of sunshine.
Chances for rain return to the forecast Thursday. Most of the day will be dry before rain moves in late afternoon and evening. There will be scattered showers overnight with a chance for a few rumbles of thunder. Overall, rainfall amounts could near 0.5" to 1.0" across mid-MO.
Showers will continue off and on early Friday, but will gradually dry out throughout the afternoon. Temperatures after this rain will warm to the lower 80s this weekend.