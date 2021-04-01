Temperatures dropped into the middle 20s last night. We will be slightly warmer into Friday morning, but another freeze is still expected. Temperatures will drop into the lower 30s with wind chills in the middle 20s.
Freeze warnings have been issued for most of the KOMU 8 viewing area, but a few counties aren’t included due to a later start to the growing season. These locations will still see temperatures below freezing.
If you have flowers or plants outside anywhere in our viewing area, be sure to bring them in or cover them up. You’ll also want to make sure to uncover them once temperatures warm up tomorrow morning.
FRIDAY’S FORECAST
We will kick off a warming trend and get to the upper 50s on Friday afternoon with abundant sunshine. Winds will be picking up out of the south and will be breezy at times with gusts up to 25 mph possible.
WEEKEND OUTLOOK
Saturday will start on a much warmer note, in the lower to middle 40s. Highs will be climbing to near 70° in the afternoon and skies will be abundantly sunny. If you have any early Easter festivities planned the weather shouldn’t be a problem.
Sunday will start with temperatures in the upper 40s, so any early morning egg hunts should be in good shape! Highs will climb to the middle 70s making for pleasant conditions if you are planning an outdoor gathering. Winds should be light too, out of the south at 5-10 mph.
LOOKING AHEAD
Temperatures will start on a very warm note for next week with highs in the upper 70s, but that trend will come to an end with the passage of a cold front late Tuesday into Wednesday. This front could bring a few showers and will bring more seasonal temperatures for the reminder of the week.