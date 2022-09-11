A cold front arrived early Sunday morning bringing rainfall to central Missouri. Rainfall totals were generally in the range of .75” to 1.25”, with a few locally higher and lower amounts.
In addition to the rain, this front brought a taste of fall-like air to the region. This will be a short lived trend as a warming trend kicks in for the week ahead.
MONDAY’S FORECAST
Jacket weather is in store for Monday morning as temperatures start in the lower 50s. We will quickly warm to highs in the upper 70s for the afternoon with mostly sunny skies.
THE WEEK AHEAD
Temperatures will be on a fairly steep warming trend with highs warming to the middle to upper 80s by the middle of the week with lows warming back to the 60s. This warm up will bring temperatures that are above average for this time of the year.
Rain chances look to be absent from the forecast through the week.