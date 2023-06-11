Mid-Missouri saw some very beneficial rain this weekend, but that will come to an end by sunset and the rest of the week will be on a warming trend through the week as dry conditions return.
MONDAY’S FORECAST
Monday will start on a cool note with morning temperatures in the lower 50s. Highs will warm into the middle 70s in the afternoon with mostly sunny conditions.
THE WEEK AHEAD
Temperatures will be on a warming trend through the week with highs in the lower 80s on Tuesday. Temperatures will continue to warm to the middle and upper 80s through the week.
Rain chances are looking low for the week, but we will watch for a slight chance on Friday into the weekend. We are looking at signs of a more active pattern in the Midwest for the following week, but that is still a good distance away and could easily change. We’ll keep watch of it and keep you updated.