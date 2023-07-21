Friday has left us with a much more pleasant feeling day. With low humidity and cooler temps, Friday will likely be the choice day for outdoor activities.
Saturday will be similar to today in the way that humidity will remain low, but temps will be slightly warmer. There's the chance for light, isolated showers, but most will stay dry.
Sunday will continue the warming trend and the increasing humidity trend. This will continue into the beginning of the next week.
Highs return to the middle to upper 90s with more humidity as well. Next week will be one to watch as the hot and humid pattern becomes more favorable for development. The heat will not pair well with the minimal rain in the forecast. Expect some worsening of drought conditions.