To say that temperatures today are cold would be an understatement. Mid-Missouri is seeing the coldest air of the season today where temperatures will struggle to reach the 20s and wind chills will remain in the single digits.
On the bright side, at least the sun is shining due to a high pressure system in Iowa.
Tomorrow morning will be similar to this morning; however, winds will be more calm so the wind chill will be between -5 and 5. Eventually the wind will pick up from the southwest leading to a warmer weekend.
Highs on Friday will still be below freezing in the upper 20s but on Saturday we are back in the 30s. The warming trend continues on Sunday and Monday where we will be in the 40s.
By the middle of next week we are back to below average temperatures.