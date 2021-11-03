After a cool start to the month above average temperatures are set to return to the region by the weekend.
Who's ready for a warming trend? We have a few more frosty starts for the next few mornings, but above average temperatures will return for the weekend into next week. #MidMoWx #MoWx #MidMo pic.twitter.com/xANkOhiEFV— Matt Beckwith (@KOMUMatt) November 3, 2021
THURSDAY’S FORECAST
Thursday will start on a frosty note once again with temperatures in the upper 20s to lower 30s. This means that plants will once again need to be covered or brought in to be protected from the cold.
Freeze warnings are only in effect for areas south of Highway 50 as areas to the north have already experienced their first freeze of the season this week.
Highs will warm to the lower to middle 50s under mostly sunny skies.
A WARMING TREND
Winds out of the south will help boost temperatures through the rest of the week into the weekend. Highs will warm to the middle 50s by Friday and will be near 60° for the weekend.
If you are wanting to start holiday decorating, this would be a good weekend to do it, skies are expected to remain mostly sunny with mild air in place.
Temperatures will remain above average for the first half of the week before a cold front dives into the region on Wednesday. This front will bring chances of showers and thunderstorms along with much cooler air for the end of the week.