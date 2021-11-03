Webstory Image.png

After a cool start to the month above average temperatures are set to return to the region by the weekend.

THURSDAY’S FORECAST

Thursday will start on a frosty note once again with temperatures in the upper 20s to lower 30s. This means that plants will once again need to be covered or brought in to be protected from the cold.

Freeze warnings are only in effect for areas south of Highway 50 as areas to the north have already experienced their first freeze of the season this week.

Highs will warm to the lower to middle 50s under mostly sunny skies.

Temp Fcst Tomorrow.png

A WARMING TREND

Winds out of the south will help boost temperatures through the rest of the week into the weekend. Highs will warm to the middle 50s by Friday and will be near 60° for the weekend.

Planner Weekend.png

If you are wanting to start holiday decorating, this would be a good weekend to do it, skies are expected to remain mostly sunny with mild air in place.

Temperatures will remain above average for the first half of the week before a cold front dives into the region on Wednesday. This front will bring chances of showers and thunderstorms along with much cooler air for the end of the week.

8 Day PM.png

To report an error or typo, email news@komu.com.

Tags

Recommended for you