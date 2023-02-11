A Warmup
The weekend starts with warming temperatures as Saturday's high temperature nears 50 degrees. Expect a sunny day with calm winds. Super Bowl Sunday looks even warmer with highs near 57 degrees. It'll be a great weekend to get outside and enjoy some unusually warm weather in February.
Next Week
Cloud cover starts to return on Monday, hinting at what's to come on Tuesday. Expect a cloudy day with widespread rain beginning in the early morning that lasts all day long. Wind gusts on Tuesday will exceed 35 mph in some places across mid-Missouri, making for a breezy and rainy Valentine's Day.
On Wednesday we'll have a quick warmup, nearing 60 degrees, before cooling down on Thursday. Thursday brings more chances for rain as temperatures drop into the 40s. We'll end the week near 40 degrees as a warm front makes its way towards us. This will allow for more of a warmup as we hit next weekend.