A slight chance of rain will return to the forecast for Wednesday, but many of us won’t get rain.
WEDNESDAY’S FORECAST
A backdoor cold front, a cold front that moves from northeast to southwest, will move through the region during the day Monday. This will bring a few showers across the region. Before these showers get going, we are going to start the day middle 60s with highs reaching the middle 80s.
The most likely time to see rain is during the midday and early afternoon hours. This rain will be scattered, meaning quite a few folks won’t see rain.
LOOKING AHEAD
Temperatures will be cooler for Thursday, but we will warm up through the end of the week before rain chances return Saturday into Sunday.