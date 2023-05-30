Webstory Image.png

Wash, rinse, and repeat! That’s the story of the next several days and we’re not going to see much change day to day.

Highs will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s and we’ll see afternoon storms pop up, where most stay dry but a few lucky locations get in on a downpour.

TUESDAY’S FORECAST

Morning temperatures start in the middle 60s with highs warming to the middle to upper 80s in the afternoon. As the day passes we will see more cloud cover and those isolated storms pop up.

Temp Fcst Tomorrow.png

LOOKING AHEAD

Humidity will be on the increase with conditions feeling sticky by Friday. A weak cold front may briefly drop those humidity levels for the weekend, but the impact looks limited at this point.

Humidity Trend.png

Beyond slight changes in humidity very little will change in the forecast for the days ahead.

8 Day PM.png

