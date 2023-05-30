Wash, rinse, and repeat! That’s the story of the next several days and we’re not going to see much change day to day.
Highs will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s and we’ll see afternoon storms pop up, where most stay dry but a few lucky locations get in on a downpour.
Wash, rinse, and repeat! The forecast isn't going to change much each day with highs in the upper 80s to near 90° and daily pop up thunderstorms where most of us stay dry. Interactive radar on the KOMU 8 First Alert Weather App will be a handy tool! #MidMoWx #MoWx #MidMo pic.twitter.com/uo3hmUnFRy— Matt Beckwith (@KOMUMatt) May 30, 2023
TUESDAY’S FORECAST
Morning temperatures start in the middle 60s with highs warming to the middle to upper 80s in the afternoon. As the day passes we will see more cloud cover and those isolated storms pop up.
LOOKING AHEAD
Humidity will be on the increase with conditions feeling sticky by Friday. A weak cold front may briefly drop those humidity levels for the weekend, but the impact looks limited at this point.
Beyond slight changes in humidity very little will change in the forecast for the days ahead.