The first week of May was largely cool with below average temperatures. That is going to change in week number two as a summer-like heat wave dominates our weather, potentially breaking numerous daily records.
In fact, of the ten temperature forecasts for the next five days and nights, only two of them are forecast not to reach at least a record-tie. Of course, this is only the forecast and things may end up slightly cooler than anticipated. On the flip side, I won't be surprised if some of the temperatures this week exceed my forecast.
Over the next five days I have ten temperature forecasts.Eight of them are currently a tie with a record or exceed the record. Two of them are just below record criteria. 2022 is about to make a big stamp on our May record book. pic.twitter.com/MBByoKSui1— Kenton Gewecke (@KentonGewecke) May 8, 2022
It is going to be hot. And it will fell hotter.
When you calculate in humidity, the human body will feel a much warmer temperature. All week you can expect the heat index to reach the middle and upper 90s. A day or two may even reach 100º for a heat index value.
Did I mention it is the second week of May? Not July or August.
As for winds, Monday will be windy with gusts from the south near 30-35 mph. The remainder of the week will be calmer.
THE HEAT WON'T LAST FOREVER
While this week will be feeling like summer, it doesn't mean we are now in summer.
A cold front is expected to roll through over the weekend and the jet stream should dip back south, and therefore shove the heat south with it. So, the third week of May is looking much more seasonal.
The first week of May was perhaps too cool, the second too hot, but the third may be just right. (See what I did there?)
Ahead of the cold front we will have chances for showers and thunderstorms on Friday and Saturday. We'll have more details on that later this week, stay tuned.