Cloud cover and a few very light showers Thursday kept temperatures a touch cooler, we’ll be warmer to end the week with rain chances returning again into the weekend.
FRIDAY’S FORECAST
Morning temperatures will start in the middle 50s and a clearing sky. Highs will warm to the middle 80s in the afternoon with mostly sunny conditions.
LOOKING AHEAD
Saturday will start dry, but rain chances will be increasing with scattered showers possible by the afternoon. Rain chances will continue to increase into the overnight hours with thunderstorms possible.
Rain is expected to linger into Sunday, with the best chances of rain along and south of I-70. Highs will be significantly cooler with highs in the middle 70s.
Heading into the new week temperatures will be cooler, but gradually warming back to above average thresholds by the end of the week.