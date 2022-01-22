We woke up to low temperatures in the teens and 20s. Although these temperatures are still cold, they are already warmer than the high temperature we saw on Thursday, so the warm-up has commenced.
THREE COLD FRONTS
Over the next 4 days 3 cold fronts will move through central Missouri, being responsible for these large temperature swings over the next several days. As each cold front moves through, they will be stronger, with the finale being another blast of arctic air into central Missouri
1st Cold Front - Today
The first cold front is already making its way into northern Missouri, this will be the weakest of the three cold fronts as temperatures will see little impact. Most of central Missouri will see temperatures in the 40s with the exception of northern Missouri who will remain in the 30s through the day. Some clouds will also be associated with its passing, but expect some sunshine through the day.
2nd Cold Front - Sunday
Temperatures will drop into the 20s overnight into Sunday morning, rising into the 30s by late morning. Then front number 2 moves through, this one will pack more of a punch halting our warm-up for the day. In fact, we cool down into the 20s by the afternoon.
Warmest Day - Monday
After front number 2 moves through we see a bit of a break before the third front, this will allow temperatures to quickly jump into the 40s and 50s during the day. This is about 10 degrees above average for January.
3rd Cold Front - Monday Night
The third cold front to pass through will be the most powerful, bringing back in arctic air to central Missouri. Temperatures will drop 40 degrees from our highs in the 50s to lows in the 10s by Tuesday morning. Then temperatures Tuesday night into Wednesday drops into the single digits.
TEMPERATURE SWINGS CONTINUE
As quickly as we fall into the single digit lows, temperatures on Thursday will return to the 40s. Next weekend will feature seasonal temperatures. There is also minimal chances for precipitation through the next 8 days.