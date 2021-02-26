The weekend ahead really will be nice for late February, but there will be times where we dodge raindrops. Key points I am seeing is our rain chances every two days. You can see this in the 8-day forecast below.
Friday looks good during the morning...sunshine out the door, followed by afternoon clouds and eventually 20-30% rain chances during the PM hours. This scattered rain chance will last until late this evening. Dense fog will the n develop overnight.
LOOKING AHEAD - WEEKEND
Dense morning fog is expected Saturday morning before winds kick up, eroding away the dense fog and leading to sunshine. Warmer temps will make Saturday a comfortable day with highs in the lower 60s.
There will be another chance for rain late Saturday night, but should clear up by Sunday morning. Sunday will be cooler with highs only reaching the lower 50s.
Overall, the next eight days look very good weather-wise in Missouri. There will be chances for rain every few days, be the systems passing by will not be robust and do not mature until moving east of Missouri. Temps will remain above-normal for this time of year. Avg. highs are around 48 degrees in late February.