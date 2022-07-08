After a hot and humid last couple of days, this weekend is likely going to provide some relief.
Mid-Missouri has seen above average (88 degrees) temperatures for the majority of the month of July. This is going to come to an end this weekend. A cold front has moved through mid-Mo and is bringing in a cooler and drier northern breeze. This will knock down our high temperatures both Saturday and Sunday.
Not only will the temperature be lower, but the heat index as well! Humidity will retreat to the south as drier air filters through the area.
The week ahead is looking fairly seasonal with temperatures hovering around 90 degrees for most of the week, excluding Monday.