Much cooler air is here to stay for the week with temperatures taking a below average trend, something we haven’t experienced too often this summer.
TUESDAY’S FORECAST
Rainfall is expected to begin in the early morning hours and it will be widespread through morning and midday. At times, this rain will have the potential to be moderate to heavy.
Rain will gradually become more isolated into the afternoon and evening hours as drier air filters into the region. Temperatures will only reach the lower 70s for the afternoon as skies remain cloudy with a few showers remaining.
Severe weather is not expected with this round of showers, in fact even rumbles of thunder won’t be common with this system.
Rainfall totals of 1-2” will be common across central Missouri, but locally higher amounts of up to 3” will be possible in areas that get multiple rounds of moderate to heavy downpours. This could lead to localized flooding particularly near creeks, streams, and low water crossings that tend to swell up when we get a good amount of rainfall.
LOOKING AHEAD
Temperatures will be warmer for the middle of the week, but still below average for this time of the year with highs in the 80s. Slight chances of rain will return as we head into the weekend.