I hope you got to enjoy the sunshine today, because the forecast is going to be cloudy with passing chances of showers and occasionally thunderstorms over the next several days
WEDNESDAY’S FORECAST
It will be a very warm start to the day with morning temperatures in the upper 50s and high temperatures climbing into the lower 70s. Skies will be mostly cloudy through the day with a few peeks of sunshine.
The bigger story of the day is likely to be the wind! Windy conditions are expected with sustained winds out of the south at 15-25 mph and gusts up to 40 mph. Hold on to your hats!
WEDNESDAY NIGHT & THURSDAY MORNING STORMS
Showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop Wednesday evening in western and northwest Missouri along a slow moving cold front. Wednesday evening is the most likely time frame for these storms to be strong to severe, meaning the threat is very low for the KOMU 8 viewing area.
Showers and thunderstorms will push south and east overnight, but will likely start to lose a bit of their punch. These showers and thunderstorms are most likely along and north of I-70 overnight with thunderstorms continuing to weaken and push south through Thursday morning.
Overall, the severe weather threat is low for this event, but can’t be completely ruled out.
The First Alert Storm Mode Index is at a 1 ( 0 to 5 scale) for this event. This means there likely won’t be any issues, but you will want to pay attention. Any storms that are strong to severe will likely be for hail. A strong wind gust or isolated tornado can’t be ruled out, but these threats are very low.
ENDING THE WEEK
Thursday will feature passing showers through the afternoon with drier conditions settling in for the evening. Temperatures will reach the lower 60s, but will start to fall through the evening and overnight hours.
Friday will feature passing showers and much cooler air with highs in the 50s.
LOOKING AHEAD
Rain chances will continue through the weekend and into early next week. Rainfall totals from Wednesday all the way through Monday look to range from 1-4” across central Missouri. We will see multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms so totals will vary across the region.
Temperatures look to be average to below average as we go through much of next week.