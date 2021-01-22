Yep. The title says it all. Today will be much colder.
Today will be a much colder day, and it will feel that way too. Here's a look at expected wind chills around 3pm this afternoonhttps://t.co/lLUZxguxEU #mowx @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/lsndU5nn2M— Tim Schmidt (@komuTim) January 22, 2021
This colder air moving in from the north will set up a late weekend storm system that could bring freezing rain in eastern Missouri early Sunday morning, followed by a chance for rain to change to snow on Monday.
LET'S FOCUS ON THE WEEKEND
"We all work for it." The weekend is just about here, but the milder weather from yesterday is gone. Overall, Saturday will just be a cool day with fairly quiet weather. Clouds will be on the return, a sign of a new storm system on the way.
There will be an increase in cloud cover Saturday night leading to a chance for freezing rain from 12am to 6am Sunday morning. That appears to be the timeframe when air temperatures will be below freezing.
Still watching Early Sunday morning when there is a chance for freezing rain from 12am to 6am, mainly over eastern Missouri (near St Louis)Air temps will be warming above 32 quickly during the morning pic.twitter.com/598XwoMdxq— Tim Schmidt (@komuTim) January 22, 2021
After 6am Sunday, air temperatures are expected to warm well above 32 degrees and only liquid rain is expected for the rest of Sunday.
RAIN TO SNOW TRANSITION MONDAY
We are still watching the computer model trends closely for any transition to snow Monday afternoon. The current trend is for this snow to mainly be over northern Missouri/southern Iowa where air temperatures will be cold enough for snow while there is still moisture in the area.
Accumulative snow will be mainly focused on locations north of the KOMU 8 viewing area.