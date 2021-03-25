Rain showers will be widespread for the evening commute, but they will exit by late evening! Temperatures will begin a warming trend through the next few days and sunshine will return.
It's going to be a rainy evening drive home! Remember to turn on your headlights so others can see you. Rain will come to an end through late evening. I expect us to see some sunshine tomorrow! #MidMoWx #MoWx #MidMo pic.twitter.com/so4xs1MahY— Matt Beckwith (@KOMUMatt) March 25, 2021
FRIDAY’S FORECAST
Friday will start with mostly cloudy skies and some patchy fog is possible. Skies will start to clear in the afternoon with some sunshine returning. Highs are expected to reach the lower 60s.
WEEKEND OUTLOOK
A quick passing wave of moisture is expected for Saturday morning. This wave will produce a few showers and then skies will quickly clear ahead of a cold front.
Temperatures are expected to be very mild for Saturday afternoon with highs near 70°
The cold front will pass Saturday night and drop low temperatures back to the lower 40s for Sunday morning. This cold front won’t have enough moisture to work with over central Missouri, meaning we will stay dry.
Sunday will be sunny and seasonal with highs reaching the lower 60s.
LOOKING AHEAD
Temperatures will be on a warming trend for early next week. Highs will be in the upper 60s to near 70 on Monday and Tuesday. This warm trend will come an abrupt end on Wednesday as a cold front brings much cooler air and a slight chance of rain.
FIRST ALERT: HEADING INTO APRIL
The pattern for the first half of April is starting to come into focus. At this point, it looks like temperatures will tend to be above average with below average chances of rainfall. However, one or two days with below average temperatures or rainy conditions may be possible. Stay tuned!