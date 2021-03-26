We’ve had a very wet pattern over the last few weeks! The Columbia Regional Airport has picked up 5.80” of rain in the month of March, which is 3.44" above average for this time of the month.
We do have a slight chance of thunderstorms in the forecast for part of the weekend, but we will still be mild with plenty of sunshine.
SATURDAY’S FORECAST
We will start the day with mild temperatures and a few showers, mainly for areas north of I-70. These showers will exit very quickly and skies will turn partly sunny with highs warming into the upper 60s to lower 70s for the afternoon
Saturday is shaping up to be a warm day across the region with highs in the 60s and 70s, but notice the temperature swing across the viewing area... That's a cold front and that front could spark thunderstorms tomorrow afternoon. Full details in my forecast at 5, 6, 9 & 10PM pic.twitter.com/TnlDAkbKD4— Matt Beckwith (@KOMUMatt) March 26, 2021
A cold front will be moving through in the afternoon and that cold front is expected to help a few showers and thunderstorms develop right on top of Mid-Missouri. Where these storms develop will determine whether or not we see strong to severe storms.
At this point it looks like storms will start to pop up for areas east of Highway 54. This will allow for a slight chance of an isolated strong to severe storm. These showers and thunderstorms will then start to strengthen and the severe weather potential will increase south of I-44.
At this time, the threat for severe weather is low, but if these storms develop earlier in the afternoon or if the cold front slows down, the severe weather threat could increase.
The First Alert Storm Mode Index is at a 1 (0 to 5 scale), meaning that we don’t expect issues for most. If a storm were to become strong to severe the main concern would be a strong 40-50mph wind gusts and pea to quarter size hail.
Be sure to download the First Alert Weather App. We’ll let you know if this threat changes.
SUNDAY’S FORECAST
We will be on the “cold” side of the front and we’ll start the day with temperatures in the lower 40s. Skies will be abundantly sunny though the afternoon and highs will warm to near 60°, which is seasonal for this time of the year.
LOOKING AHEAD
Temperatures will return to the upper 60s on Monday and Tuesday with sunny skies on Monday and increasing clouds on Tuesday.
Another cold front will arrive late Tuesday into Wednesday and that will pack a punch in terms of temperature. This front will knock highs back to the middle to upper 40s on Wednesday with a slight chance of a cold rain.
First Alert: I am growing increasingly confident that we will start April on a drier note! So far we've had 5.80" of rain this month. #MidMoWx #MoWx #MidMo pic.twitter.com/0Z0c8bnUrv— Matt Beckwith (@KOMUMatt) March 26, 2021
Temperatures will slowly start to rebound through the beginning of April. The pattern is looking drier for the first half of April too. Stay tuned!