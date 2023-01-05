We're Almost to the Weekend
Friday will be feeling warmer and much less breezy than the past few days have been. We'll warm up into the upper 40s as we start out the day mostly sunny. Increasing cloud cover throughout the day will culminate in isolated showers late Friday night.
This rain will continue to pop up throughout the day on Saturday, with some areas north of I-70 possibly getting to see a few flurries. Our high temperatures for the weekend will stay in the low to mid 40s, but warmer days are not far off.
Next Week
The first few days of the week ahead will have cool mornings near freezing, but we'll reach highs near 50 thanks to plenty of sunshine. The latter half of the week will put us closer to our 30 year average with highs in the low 40s. Isolated rain chances will also accompany those cooler days.