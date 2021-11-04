Temperatures have been slowly increasing through the week and that trend is going to continue into the weekend.
FRIDAY’S FORECAST
A light wind of 5-10 MPH could be enough to keep frost a little more patchy for Friday morning. Temperatures will start in the lower 30s, but warm to the middle to upper 50s in the afternoon under mostly sunny skies
WEEKEND FORECAST
Winds will remain out of the south for the weekend, helping temperatures warm into the lower 60s on Saturday and the middle to upper 60s on Sunday.
Skies will remain mainly sunny as high pressure remains in control.
LOOKING AHEAD
Above average temperatures will continue for Monday with highs in the upper 60s, but changes will return to the forecast on Tuesday as a frontal system starts to push towards central Missouri.
Strong high pressure to the east looks like it could cause this system to slow down and stall over central Missouri, bringing passing rain chances through the middle of the week
This front is expected to pass on Thursday and bring much cooler air by next weekend.