Webstory Image.png

Temperatures started a warming trend today with a return to seasonal conditions. The warming trend is set to continue for the rest of the week.

TUESDAY’S FORECAST

Clear skies are expected in the morning as temperatures fall to the lower to middle 50s. A few rural areas, mainly north of I-70, could fall into the middle upper 40s.

Winds will be much calmer, compared to monday, at 3-6 MPH. Highs are expected to warm to the middle 80s through the day under sunny skies.

Temp Fcst Tomorrow.png

LOOKING AHEAD

Temperatures will remain well above average for this time of the year with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Rain chances look to be absent from the forecast as a dry and warm pattern settles in through the weekend and into next week.

8 Day PM.png

