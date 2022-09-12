Temperatures started a warming trend today with a return to seasonal conditions. The warming trend is set to continue for the rest of the week.
TUESDAY’S FORECAST
Clear skies are expected in the morning as temperatures fall to the lower to middle 50s. A few rural areas, mainly north of I-70, could fall into the middle upper 40s.
Another morning of jacket weather for Tuesday as temperatures fall to the lower 50s for much of central Missouri. Those jackets will be easily forgotten in the afternoon as highs surge back to the middle 80s. #MidMoWx #MoWx #MidMo pic.twitter.com/0XeX5TeF33— Matt Beckwith (@KOMUMatt) September 12, 2022
Winds will be much calmer, compared to monday, at 3-6 MPH. Highs are expected to warm to the middle 80s through the day under sunny skies.
LOOKING AHEAD
Temperatures will remain well above average for this time of the year with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Rain chances look to be absent from the forecast as a dry and warm pattern settles in through the weekend and into next week.