Good Monday morning! We are starting off with temperatures in the 70s this morning. For the last day of your 3-day weekend, temperatures will climb into the lower 90s. Above-average temperatures stick around into the rest of the week.
Labor Day Forecast
Temperatures will climb into the lower 90s this afternoon with mostly sunny skies. Feel-like temperatures will top off in the upper 90s with humid conditions. If you’re out on the lake this weekend, make sure you use sunscreen and stay hydrated!
Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the lower 70s with mostly starry skies.
Return to Work Forecast
Tuesday, temperatures will climb into the upper 80s and lower 90s as you return to work. You can also expect mostly sunny skies during the day and breezy conditions. Some isolated showers are possible during the evening hours.
Minimal Rain Chances
There are a few rain chances coming during the middle of week. Let me be clear, not everyone will see rain any day this week. This rain is not expected to be drought busting or heavy for everyone. Timing and exact totals are still uncertain. Stay tuned for the up-to-date forecast.