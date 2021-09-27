Fall officially began last week, but summer time temperatures returned this weekend and are going to continue for a few more days.
Temperatures will remain well above average for the rest of the month. Friday is October 1st! #MidMoWx #MoWx #MidMo pic.twitter.com/ms1q1GY1Ix— Matt Beckwith (@KOMUMatt) September 27, 2021
TUESDAY’S FORECAST
Morning temperatures will be in the lower 60s and afternoon highs will be in the lower 90s with abundant sunshine through the day. Winds will be much calmer, out of the south at 5-10 mph.
We should stay a safe distance from the record high of 99° set in 1953.
ISOLATED RAIN CHANCES
Wednesday will be a transition day with additional cloud cover, but only a slight drop in temperature can be anticipated with highs in the upper 80s.
A cold front will stall across central Kansas bringing passing waves of rain to the Central Plains through the end of the week. Most of this rain will be well to the west of the KOMU 8 viewing area, but a few passing showers will be possible.
The best chance of rain during ‘the work week” is on Thursday.
This cold front will finally pass through central Missouri this weekend brining the possibility of passing showers and cooler air as we head into next week.